ODH Extending State’s COVID-19 Curfew

The Ohio Department of Health is extending the state’s COVID-19 curfew for another three weeks.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will now run until January 2nd.

The curfew originally went into effect on November 19th and would have expired on Thursday.

“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical,” said Governor DeWine as he announced the extension.

He added that we need to do everything we can to slow down the virus.

Ohio on Thursday reported nearly 12,000 new cases and 111 more deaths.

Statewide, there have now been more than 531,000 cases and nearly 7,300 deaths.