ODH Issues Revised Order To Limit Mass Gatherings

The Ohio Department of Health has issued an order further limiting mass gatherings at banquet halls in the state.

The order, which does not apply to religious observances, says there is to be no socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing.

Guests must be seated at all times.

Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats and no self-serve bar areas permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages.

No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

