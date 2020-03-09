ODH Now Has Technology To Test For Coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health now has the technology to test for coronavirus cases across the state.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement, saying authorities can test at least 300-people for the illness, with results being available within 24-hours.

Outside companies will also help with the testing and DeWine says LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics should also be able to run tests starting Monday.

The director of the Ohio Department of Health says priority will be based on who’s the most sick or at the highest-risk.

As of Monday, March 9th there were no confirmed cases in Ohio.

Meantime, Findlay City Schools is educating students on proper handwashing and Hancock Public Health is preparing for possible cases of the virus.