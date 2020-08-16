ODH Prohibiting Students From Using Face Shields

State health officials say face shields cannot be used as a substitute for masks or face coverings when it comes to protecting against COVID-19 in schools.

Governor DeWine tweeted out over the weekend that the Ohio Department of Health is following federal guidance and prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for face coverings and masks.

As the new school year begins, all K-12 students who participate in in-person instruction will be required to wear a face covering.

The Ohio Department of Health says there is not enough evidence to support the wearing of face masks to control the spray of respiratory droplets, which is how COVID-19 is believed to spread.