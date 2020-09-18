ODH Releases Halloween Safety Guidelines

The Ohio Department of Health has released its Halloween safety guidelines for celebrating the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They strongly recommend against haunted houses, hayrides or other events where large numbers of people will be gathered.

If parents want to take their kids trick-or-treating, officials recommend they wear masks, keep a social distance and wipe down all packages of candy.

Governor DeWine says the state isn’t issuing any Halloween mandates, and is instead leaving it up to individual communities to decide whether to hold Halloween activities.

The City of Findlay is planning on having trick-or-treat on Halloween and is currently working with Hancock Public Health on the guidelines.

The Findlay-Hancock County Halloween Parade has been canceled.