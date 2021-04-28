ODJFS Issues Scam Warning About Fake Websites

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is putting out a scam warning for anyone filing an unemployment claim.

ODJFS says fake websites are being used to mirror the agency’s official website to try to steal your personal info.

ODJFS says to ignore all unsolicited text messages.

Don’t click on any links in emails, or texts, that look strange and log in each week to look over your personal information.

The agency will not contact you to ask for your username or password.