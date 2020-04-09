ODJFS Struggling To Keep Up With Unemployment Claims

More than 200,000 people filed for unemployment in Ohio last week.

That’s the second straight week with claims of that volume.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says in the past three weeks nearly 700,000 people have filed for unemployment.

The state has paid out more than $124 million in unemployment compensation in the past three weeks.

Officials say in 2019 a total of 346,000 jobless claims were filed over the 12-month period.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says filing online is still the best way to go, even with the longer wait times.