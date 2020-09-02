ODNR Asking People To Report Sick Or Dead Deer

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report sightings of sick or dead deer to the Division of Wildlife.

The ODNR says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer.

Officials say this is not unusual, as EHD is the most common ailment affecting deer in the eastern United States and the disease occurs annually in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North America.

Ohio has documented some cases of EHD this summer, mostly in northwest Ohio.

The ODNR says the EHD virus is not infectious to people and is not spread from animal to animal.

It is transmitted by the bite of small insects called midges, so EHD-associated deaths in deer can occur until the first frost of the year causes a decline in midge activity.

Deer infected with this virus may show symptoms including lethargy, head hung down, loss of fear of humans, swelling of the tongue and head and neck, difficulty breathing, and excess salivation.

Affected deer are often found in or near bodies of water, likely because of fever and dehydration.

The ODNR says it’s important that people avoid touching or handling sick or dead wild animals.

Sightings of sick or dead deer can be reported to the ODNR here.