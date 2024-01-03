ODNR: Christmas Trees Can Be Repurposed As Habitat For Wildlife

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife reminds people that, after the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for wildlife.

Trees donated to the Division of Wildlife are bundled together and weighed down so they sink to the bottom of waterways, attracting and providing cover for fish.

Decomposing trees also feed zooplankton, which provide food for aquatic invertebrates and attract larger fish.

On land, donated trees are useful as wildlife-friendly brush piles, compost, and mulch.

Click here for more information.