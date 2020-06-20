ODNR Designates Blanchard River A State Water Trail

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has designated the Blanchard River as Ohio’s 14th state water trail.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz stopped by Zonta Landing at Findlay’s Riverside Park to present the designation.

A water trail is a stretch of waterway that has been identified as a recreational resource with maps, signage, and informational resources that show official access points, amenities, and safety information.

“Promoting an increase in canoe and kayak traffic downstream from Blanchard River Nature Preserve to Blanchard Landing will boost the Blanchard River’s reputation as an outdoor recreation resource and magnet for nature lovers and outdoor recreation enthusiasts, thus drawing visitation locally and from throughout the region,” said Gary Pruitt, Director of the Hancock Park District.

“The designation of the Blanchard River as a state water trail is an important step in that direction.”

Mertz and Pruitt then hopped into some kayaks and took some time to explore a portion of the 37.6 mile water trail.