ODNR Forecasting “Stunning” Fall Colors This Year

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says Ohioans can expect stunning fall colors across the state this year.

This year, the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting peak color to arrive in mid-to-late October.

“It is still a little too early to see trees changing color right now, but you can expect to see patches of colors in the northern part of the state early next week,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Jamie Regula.

“Ohio is fortunate to have 125 different tree species which will provide a wide spectrum of colors ranging from deep reds to golden and light yellows. Look for species such as black gum, ash, and the Ohio buckeye that will be some of the first to change color.”

The ODNR says forecasting fall color can be difficult as foresters must consider several variables such as sunlight, temperature, wind, and rainfall when estimating the intensity and longevity of leaf color.

The ODNR’s Fall Color Reports will begin on September 30th and can be seen on the ODNR’s fall color website.