ODNR Investigating Bird Deaths Across Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it’s investigating reports of mysterious bird deaths.
ODNR official Gary Comer say they have been getting calls over the past several weeks from across the state.
Comer said the birds exhibit a combination of common symptoms that are not normally found together, including a discharge from the eyes.
Anyone who comes across a dead bird they suspect died from an illness is asked to call 1-800-WILDLIFE immediately.