ODNR Invites You To Step Into 2025 With A First Day Hike

(From the Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites you to kick off 2025 with adventure and inspiration through its annual First Day Hikes program. Start the New Year outdoors with fresh air, scenic trails, and a renewed focus on health and wellness.

“Beginning the year with a First Day Hike is more than just a fitness activity; it’s about reconnecting with nature and making lasting memories with family and friends,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “With trails across our state parks offering something for everyone, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Ohio’s natural beauty.”

Thirteen hikes are planned at Ohio state parks, offering experiences for every type of hiker. Choose from tranquil lakefront paths to invigorating wooded trails, with all 13 locations featuring naturalist-led tours that reveal the unique natural and cultural stories behind Ohio’s landscapes.

Each First Day Hike is family-friendly, ensuring everyone from seasoned adventurers to first-time hikers can find a trail to suit their pace and preferences. Participants will also receive a special sticker commemorating the Winter Hike program, while supplies last.

Ohio’s First Day Hikes are part of the nationwide First Day Hikes in America’s State Parks program, which includes more than 1,000 hikes across all 50 states. This initiative, which began more than 30 years ago, has inspired millions to explore the outdoors every New Year’s Day.

ODNR encourages hikers to dress in layers, cover exposed areas like heads, necks, and hands, and bring water and snacks for the trail. Inform someone of your plans before heading out, and check the ODNR website for additional winter trail safety tips and details on individual hikes.

Don’t miss the chance to start 2025 on the right foot—literally! Gather your family and friends, lace up your hiking boots, and join ODNR in celebrating the beauty of Ohio’s natural spaces this New Year’s Day.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.