ODNR Officer To Be Honored With Memorial Designation

A section of State Route 73, which runs east-west throughout Caesar Creek State Park, could soon be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

State Senator Steve Wilson (R- Maineville) is sponsoring Senate Bill 326 (S.B. 326), which was recently introduced.

If it passes through the General Assembly and is signed into law by Governor DeWine, road markers would be installed by the Ohio Department of Transportation in remembrance of Officer Lagore.

Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two children who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.

He was a 15-year veteran with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft.

In addition to coordinating the division’s K-9 program, Lagore was responsible for establishing the first ODNR K-9 Academy.

He was well known in the law enforcement community for his experience with training K-9 units.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to honor Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore’s heroic sacrifice with the introduction of S.B. 326,” Senator Wilson said.

“It is fitting that the very roads patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner could soon be dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

“We are grateful for Officer Lagore’s service and appreciate that Jason will be remembered for his dedication and sacrifice.”

Caesar Creek State Park is a large, full-service facility in southwest Ohio that offers boating, fishing, camping, hiking, and mountain biking.