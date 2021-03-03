ODNR Officer Who Died During Rescue Operation Laid To Rest

An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who died helping others was remembered in a memorial service on Wednesday.

Jason Lagore was laid to rest one week after dying during a medical emergency during a search and rescue operation at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County.

The 15-year veteran was among those called to rescue a 16-year-old girl from an icy lake after she had just saved her brother from the freezing waters.

Lagore was known for his expertise with canines, and he led the ODNR’s first K-9 academy.

