ODNR Trying To Capture And Relocate Aggressive Turkeys

(From the City of Bowling Green)

We can confirm that ODNR officers were in the city this afternoon attempting to live capture and relocate the three male turkeys that have become aggressive.

They were unsuccessful in their attempts and will return to the area at future date(s) to try again.

DO NOT FEED the turkeys!

The community is encouraged to use humane harassment and hazing techniques to help modify the turkeys’ behavior.

Waving arms and making loud noises, opening and closing an umbrella, spraying with water (if temperatures are over 60 degrees), and removing food sources can all be effective tools for discouraging territorial behavior.

We repeat…DO NOT FEED the turkeys!