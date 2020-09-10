ODOT Accepting Feedback On Upcoming Findlay Project

You’re running out of time to give your thoughts on the proposed improvements to the Interstate 75 – County Road 99 interchange in Findlay.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be accepting feedback on the four design alternatives for the project until Sunday, September 13th.

Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, prefers the design that also includes a pedestrian bridge (similar to the one below north of Columbus) being built across Interstate 75, from north of Hillcrest Golf Course across to Miracle Park and The Cube.

“We really view this as a gateway to the community,” Mayle said.

He says the redone interchange and the pedestrian bridge would really help bring together the recreation opportunities at The Cube, the planned multi-family and mixed use development by Blanchard Valley Health System and the industrial corridor.

And he says the new interchange and pedestrian bridge would not only make the area safer but also put Findlay and Hancock County on the map as a growing community.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says increased traffic and congestion are resulting in travel delays and above-average crash rates in the area, and if left unaddressed, will only get worse as growth continues.

Click here for more information on the design alternatives and to provide your feedback to ODOT.

(the picture above is courtesy of ODOT)