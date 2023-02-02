ODOT Advising Drivers Of Ramp Closure And Detour

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know about an upcoming ramp closure near Upper Sandusky.

ODOT says the U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 23 northbound on the northwest side of Upper Sandusky will be closing on Tuesday, February 7th for approximately one day for repairs.

The detour is to continue eastbound to State Route 199 to U.S. 30 westbound and back to U.S. 23.

