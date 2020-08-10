ODOT Begins New Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation has begun two new road construction projects. State Route 568 two miles east of CR 236 has closed for replacement of the bridge over the outlet ditch. The road will be closed for the next 4 months. A detour is posted including state routes 37, 15, and 330.

Pavement repairs have begun on US 224 between SR 235 and Ottawa. The highway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers on hand as the work occurs. Repaving of the stretch is expected to begin next week, with one lane maintained.

State road crews continue with several ongoing projects this week including I-75, bridge work on State Route 12 east of Findlay, and bridge replacements on State Route 37 near Riverdale School and in Arlington.