ODOT Celebrating Earth Day By Picking Up Your Litter

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation will be out in full force Wednesday to celebrate Earth Day with its annual clean-up event.

ODOT officials say litter along Ohio’s freeways and roads costs taxpayers nearly $4 million annually in cleanup costs.

In 2019, ODOT crews picked up more than 52,000 bags of trash along interstates, state, and U.S. routes in central Ohio alone.

Drivers are encouraged to always dispose of waste in the proper receptacles as litter can also create hazards to mowing crews and clog drains, which create flooding issues.