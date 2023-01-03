ODOT Crews Struck Numerous Times In 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to obey the state’s Move Over Law.

ODOT says their workers, equipment or vehicles were struck 135 times in 2022.

The picture above is from I-75 in Wood County on December 24th when a snow plow was rear-ended by a car going too fast for the conditions.

There were no life-threatening injuries.

ODOT’s Matt Bruning is reminding all drivers to move over and slow down for all roadside workers.