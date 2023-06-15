ODOT Crews To Work On I-75 Median Wall In Findlay

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued it construction update for Hancock County for the week of June 19th.

Along Interstate 75 through the city of Findlay, the median will be closed to clean along the median concrete barrier wall. ODOT is asking drivers to use caution and move over for crews.

U.S. 30 between State Route 235 and the Wyandot County line will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing.

U.S. 224 between Township Road 254 and Township Road 255, approximately three miles east of the city of Findlay may have temporary land restrictions for a culvert repair.

Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, ODOT crews will not be working on Monday, June 19. Contracted construction projects may continue as usual.