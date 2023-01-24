ODOT Hancock County Garage Ready For Winter Storm

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Hancock County Garage on Lima Avenue in Findlay is ready for the winter storm that will impact the area on Wednesday.

Deidra Noel, transportation administrator for ODOT in Hancock County, is asking drivers to do their part to help their snow plow operators clear the roads as efficiently as possible.

“Just take your time and slow down, give yourself enough distance between the vehicle in front of you, especially if it’s one of our trucks. Snow coming off of a truck even makes visibility even worse so just back up and give us some space.”

Noel says the Hancock County ODOT Garage has 21 trucks and is responsible for 621 lane miles in the county, including Interstate 75 from Bluffton to North Baltimore.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible on Wednesday along with a wintry mix of precipitation at times.

Travel could be very difficult and the snowy conditions will affect both the morning and evening commutes.

