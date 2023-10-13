ODOT Hiring Seasonal Snow Plow Drivers

The Ohio Department of Transportation is already gearing up for its winter operations.

ODOT is looking to hire 40 seasonal snow plow drivers for its districts across the state.

“We’re looking to keep those numbers up so we can ensure the roads will be cleared and we have that seasonal help,” said ODOT’s Hannah Salem.

ONN reports that ODOT was so concerned with retaining drivers last winter that they gave $2,500 bonuses to those who had a CDL.

Click here for jobs at ODOT.