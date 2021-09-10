ODOT Hiring Snow Plow Drivers For Hancock & Other Counties

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s never too early to get ready for winter.

And that’s why they’re already hiring snow plow drivers.

ODOT is inviting people who have a commercial drivers license (CDL) to come plow snow for them this winter.

District 1 is hiring in Hancock, Putnam, Wyandot, Allen, Defiance, Hardin, Paulding and Van Wert Counties.

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions but employees may also be asked to perform other operational duties.

The pay is $18.59 per hour.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary.

Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Click here for more details and to apply.