ODOT Holding Hiring Events For Snowplow Drivers

(ONN) – It may still be summer but the Ohio Department of Transportation is already looking for snowplow drivers and they are holding hiring events.

At these job fairs, drivers with a CDL are able to speak with people directly from the ODOT HR department and get an interview on the spot.

Drivers get paid just over $20 an hour and are a huge part in keeping the roadways safe in the winter.

If you do not have a CDL, there is a training program for it.

Find details about upcoming job fairs at transportation.ohio.gov