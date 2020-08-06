ODOT Holding Online Meeting On I-75/CR 99 Improvements

The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting people to participate in a live, online meeting about a project to improve the Interstate 75 interchange at County Road 99 and some intersections along County Road 99.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 13th from 5 to 6 p.m. and can be viewed here.

To participate by phone, call 855-925-2801 and enter code 9532.

ODOT, the City of Findlay, and Hancock County are proposing the project to improve the safety and ease of travel at the I-75-County Road 99 interchange, and along County Road 99 between Main Street and Technology Drive.

ODOT says the proposed improvements will reduce congestion, reduce crashes, and accommodate current and anticipated travel needs.

Proposed improvements include widening the existing bridge, constructing an additional bridge next to the existing bridge, and constructing a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) with or without a separate pedestrian bridge.

The project is currently in the planning phase.

Funding for construction has not been secured.

If funding becomes available, the project could be constructed as early as 2023.

Get more details on the project here.

“Its important for the public to participate in this decision, because the investment at this location will be significant and long term,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

“We are proposing several options which vary greatly. Public opinion will help us choose the best option,” said Hughes.

Comments regarding the proposed project, and requests for accommodation to participate in the meeting may be directed to the following:

Jennifer Gasser, P.E. ODOT District 1

1885 North McCullough Street Lima, Ohio 45801

[email protected]

(419) 999-6871