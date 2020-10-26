ODOT Holding Online Public Meeting On Roundabout Project

Seneca County is getting its first roundabout.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing constructing a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 224 and State Route 587 in western Seneca County.

That intersection is currently a two-way stop intersection and ODOT says a roundabout would make that intersection safer.

ODOT says roundabouts not only reduce the number of crashes but also reduce the severity of crashes that do occur.

A virtual meeting to get the public’s input on the proposed project will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 4 p.m.

The project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022 and last about three months.

People can also mail comments about the project to John Erford at Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 317 East Poe Road Bowling Green, OH 43402.

The Lima Avenue double roundabout in Findlay (below) opened in November of 2019.