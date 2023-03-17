ODOT Holding Open House On Statewide Transportation Plan

The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting public comments on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2024 to 2027.

The program identifies the transportation improvement projects that are scheduled for some phase of implementation throughout the state over the next four years.

Included in the program is the project to redo the I-75/County Road 99 intersection on the north end of Findlay into a diverging diamond.

ODOT recently kicked off the construction season with an event in Findlay detailing upcoming projects locally, including two overpass projects.

The draft documents will be available for public review and comment online during the review period through April 10, 2023.

There will also be an open house held at ODOT District 1’s headquarters, 1885 North McCullough Street, Lima, on Tuesday, April 4, from 3 – 6 p.m.

During the meeting, officials from ODOT District 1 will be on-hand to take your comments regarding projects planned for Hancock, Putnam, Allen, Defiance, Hardin, Paulding, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

Comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program can be submitted online, by email to [email protected], or postal mail to:

Mr. Tim McDonald, Deputy Director

Division of Planning

Ohio Department of Transportation

Mail Stop # 3260

1980 West Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43223