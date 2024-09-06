ODOT Holding Public Meeting To Present Plans For New Interchange

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) invites the public to a meeting to review and share feedback on improvements to address safety issues at the U.S. 23 and State Route 294 intersection east of the village of Harpster, in Pitt Township, Wyandot County. (map below)

Meeting Details:

-Date: Thursday, September 19

-Time: 6-8 p.m.

-Location: Upper Sandusky High School Auditorium, 800 N. Sandusky Avenue

The meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by an open house period during which the project team and exhibits will be available.

The project will construct a full diamond interchange at the U.S. 23/State Route 294 intersection. A preliminary alignment has been designed and will be shared at the public meeting. ODOT is seeking public feedback prior to advancing the layout into detailed design.

The construction year is yet to be determined, but it could be as early as 2027.

In 2018, ODOT conducted a comprehensive study to enhance safety at the at-grade intersections along the U.S. 23 corridor. Based on the study’s findings, ODOT is now proceeding with the recommended construction of an interchange to significantly improve intersection safety.

Currently, studies are ongoing to determine the impacts the project will have on the environment, utilities, and adjacent properties.