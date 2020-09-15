ODOT Holding Snowplow Driver Hiring Events

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be holding hiring events to find seasonal snowplow drivers.

Throughout September and October, ODOT Districts 1 and 2 will be holding three hiring events to fill approximately 65 winter seasonal positions across the region.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ODOT District 2 district garage, 317 E. Poe Rd., Bowling Green

Tuesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 district office, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima

Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Rd., Defiance

District 1 is looking to fill 36 positions in Hancock, Putnam, Allen, Defiance, Hardin, Paulding, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

District 2 maintains Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Williams counties.

District 2 seeks drivers for Lucas, Northwood, Ottawa, & Wood garages.

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions but employees may also be asked to perform other operational duties.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial drivers license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

The salary is $18.05 per hour. The positions are temporary, and benefits are not provided.

People planning on attending one of the hiring events are encouraged to apply in advance here.