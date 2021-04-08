ODOT Imploring Drivers To Stay Alert In Work Zones

The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for another busy construction season, and that means a lot of orange barrels and a lot of workers on the roads.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks is imploring drivers to pay attention in work zones.

ODOT’s Matt Bruning says far too many people aren’t abiding by the state’s move over law which requires drivers to move over for any roadside vehicles with flashing lights.

If they cannot move over, they must slow down.

Last year, ODOT crews were struck 125 times while on the job.

And ODOT crews have been hit 52 times already in 2021.

162 ODOT workers have been killed over the years while working to improve Ohio’s roadways.

ODOT this year will be investing $1.92 billion into 956 projects to improve transportation across the state.

Get a list of those projects by clicking here and a refresher course on the move over law by clicking here.