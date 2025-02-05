ODOT Invites Schools To Participate In Paint-The-Plow Contest

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 is inviting area schools and vocational groups to take part in its annual Paint-the-Plow contest. Applications will be accepted until March 14.

The program is open to area schools and vocational school groups within the eight-county region of Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties. Applications have been distributed to all eligible schools.

Plow blades will be delivered to participating schools during the week of March 24 and picked up by May 2. Winners will be announced via the media and on ODOT District 1 social media prior to Memorial Day (May 26).

The Paint-the-Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of community or school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations, usually within the same school district that painted the plow.

Last year, 26 schools participated in the program. Riverdale, located in Hancock County, won the people’s choice award, which was determined based on Facebook votes. Paulding FFA Chapter earned the coveted ODOT Choice Award, selected by ODOT District 1 employees. The same award