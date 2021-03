The Ohio Department of Transportation has produced a public service announcement in an effort to stop litter at its source.

On average, ODOT crews collect more than 400,000 bags of people’s trash from along Ohio roadsides each year.

The effort costs Ohioans around $4 million each year.

“Sadly, that time and money goes to address an issue that’s 100 percent preventable.”

You can watch ODOT’s “No More Litter, Ohio” PSA below.