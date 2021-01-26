ODOT Offering Free Drone Course

The Ohio Department of Transportation is offering a free online course for people interested in learning how to fly a drone.

ODOT says, although 1.7 million drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, there are only about 208,000 pilots certified to fly them.

The free course will be available online and ODOT says it’s comparable to a driver’s education class.

“This is a great place to start for individuals that currently fly as a hobby or would like to fly for work-related applications,” ODOT said.

More information can be found in the e-Learning section of the Ohio Department of Transportation website and by clicking here.