ODOT Paint The Plow Contest Accepting Applications

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s Paint the Plow contest is accepting applications through March 13.

The program is open to area schools and vocational school groups within its eight-county region, including Hancock, Putnam, Wyandot, Allen, Defiance, Hardin, Paulding and Van Wert counties.

The Paint the Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations, usually within the same school district that painted the plow.

“We first offered the Paint the Plow program in 2014, and each year the number of schools participating continues to grow,” said ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes.

“We often hear that the students have a lot of fun and look forward to the opportunity to paint their original artwork that goes on display in their community.”

Plow blades will be dropped off to participating schools during the week of March 20 and picked up by April 28. Winners will be announced prior to Memorial Day via the media and social media.

Last year, 28 schools participated in the program. Cory-Rawson High School won the overall ODOT choice title and the people’s choice award, which was determined based on Facebook votes. Their plow was painted in honor of fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

Applications are being distributed to all eligible schools. Those who would like to receive an application electronically may do so by contacting ODOT District 1’s public information office at 419-860-3655 or [email protected]. A school administrator must approve of participation and sign the application.