ODOT Preparing For Impending Winter Storm

The Ohio Department of Transportation says its crews in District 1, which includes Hancock, Putnam and other counties are ready for the coming winter storm.

ODOT says full-time, auxiliary and seasonal employees are preparing to work 12 hour shifts if necessary.

The storm is expected to bring really strong winds to the area which will result in wind chills of -30 at times. The storm could produce around 2 to 4 inches of snow, and with the strong wind blowing the snow around blizzard-like conditions could occur.

“This storm will be challenging as our ability to pretreat highways with brine (salt and water mixture) will be limited because the rain will wash it away. We will monitor pavement temperatures and apply material as temperatures drop and the changeover to snow begins,” said Rod Nuveman, ODOT District 1 highway management administrator.

“Our trucks will be out at all times through the storm. We ask motorists to use caution if travel is necessary, and to be respectful of our plow operators. Our goal is to keep roads passable for emergency vehicles, but we don’t expect highways to be completely clear until the winds have diminished,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.

Motorists are reminded to be aware that ODOT trucks travel at slower speeds and to give them plenty of space to work.

Last winter, ODOT plow trucks statewide were struck 62 times.

Three strikes have occurred already this year.