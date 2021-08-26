ODOT Proposes Overpass for County Road 169

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing an overpass for County Road 169, over State Route 15 on the west edge of Vanlue. Currently in the public comment phase of development, the proposed project would allow continued access to the village for all vehicles on CR 169 while eliminating access to State Route 15. Vanlue is serviced by an interchange between SR 15 and State Route 330 at the south edge of town, less than a mile away.

If approved, construction could begin as early as 2023.

Find more on the proposal here.