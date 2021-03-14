ODOT: Put Your Trash Where It Belongs

The Ohio Department of Transportation says litterbugs are costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning posted a video of an ODOT crew picking up litter along Interstate 75 in Dayton.

He says ODOT collects about 400,000 bags of trash a year.

“The sad thing is, this crew tells me they’ll come back here in about a week and you won’t even be able to tell they’ve been here…it’s disgusting,” Bruning said.

He says litter is 100 percent preventable, and is asking people to simply keep their trash inside their vehicle until they can properly dispose of it.

He said litter is an issue that costs taxpayers around $4 million a year.