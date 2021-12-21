ODOT Seeking Feedback On Hancock County Project

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a U.S. 30 resurfacing project in southern Hancock County.

The public comment is being sought in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966.

HANCOCK COUNTY

ODOT is proposing to resurface the roadway on U.S. 30 in Hancock County from the State Route 235 interchange (approximately three miles north of the village of Ada) to the railroad bridge just east of the U.S. 68 interchange (approximately 0.25 miles south of Williamstown).

Construction may result in temporary ramp closures at the State Route 235 and U.S. 68 interchanges.

If ramp closures are required, vehicular traffic at the ramps will be detoured temporarily.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected]

Comments should be provided by Thursday, January 6, 2022.

To help expedite a response, people should provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information.

Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

ODOT says project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.