ODOT Seeking Feedback On Proposed Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), is seeking public comments regarding five proposed projects in District 1, including two in Hancock County.

The two Hancock County projects involve shoulder paving along State Route 37 and signal replacements in Arlington. Details on each are below.

HANCOCK COUNTY

State Route 37 Shoulder Paving (PID: 117074) – ODOT is proposing to pave the shoulder, add edge and centerline rumble strips, relocate utility poles, and replace the guardrail on State Route 37 from County Road 180 to State Route 15 just southeast of the city of Findlay.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2025.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/117074

Signal Replacements in the village of Arlington (PID: 118746) – ODOT is proposing to replace the signal at U.S. 68 and Liberty Street in the village of Arlington in Hancock County. Additionally, the signal in front of Arlington Local School will be replaced with a marked pedestrian crosswalk and flashing signage to promote pedestrian safety.

Construction activities will result in the temporary closure of Liberty Street. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/118746

Written comments may be submitted via the link provided for each project or mailed to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected].