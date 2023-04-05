ODOT Seeking Feedback On Upcoming Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is seeking public comment regarding some proposed projects, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Executive Order 11988.

ODOT is proposing to make concrete pavement repairs at the following locations in Hancock and Allen counties.

Pavement repairs at the Interstate 75 and State Route 12 (West Main Cross Street) interchange ramps and State Route 12 bridge over the interstate just west of the city of Findlay. Vehicular traffic will be temporarily detoured during construction.

Pavement repairs at the Interstate 75 and State Route 613 interchange ramps and State Route 613 bridge over the interstate just west of the village of Van Buren. Vehicular traffic will also be temporarily detoured during construction.

Seven miles of pavement on U.S. 30 between the village of Beaverdam and the State Route 235 interchange. Temporary lane closures are anticipated during construction. No detours will be necessary for the work along U.S. Route 30.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.

ODOT is also proposing to resurface a little more than seven miles of pavement along U.S. 30 in Hancock and Wyandot Counties.

The proposed work will occur from just east of U.S. 68 to State Route 37.

Construction will result in temporary ramp closures at the State Route 37 interchange.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2024.

For additional information on the projects and to provide feedback, click here.