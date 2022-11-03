ODOT Seeking Holiday-Themed Safety Message Ideas

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking for your help to encourage safe driving for the millions of people hitting the road for the upcoming holidays.

ODOT is encouraging people to submit a holiday-themed safety message that may be selected to go up on the highway message boards over the holidays.

Previous messages have reminded drivers that life is “fra-gee-lay,” a reference to the popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” and to “Drop The Phone, We Triple Dog Dare Ya.”

“Turkey Says Buckle Buckle” was a previous one over Thanksgiving.

You can submit your message by clicking here.