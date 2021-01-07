ODOT Seeking Public Comment On Findlay Bridge Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking public comment regarding two proposed bridge projects just outside the Findlay city limits.

One of the bridges being repaired is the one over the Blanchard River just west of the County Road 236 intersection.

The Blanchard River is designated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a recreational water trail.

As a public recreational resource, this portion of the river is protected under federal law.

The use of federal funds requires measures to be developed to minimize harm, and advance public notice be given of impacts to this public recreational resource.

This project has been developed to be constructed without any impacts to recreational boaters.

The other structure being repaired is the bridge carrying State Route 568 over a small tributary to the Blanchard River located about a half-mile east of the County Road 236 intersection.

Construction at both structures is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2023 and will result in temporary road closures.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

The work at both these structures will occur in the regulated floodplain of the Blanchard River.

ODOT says the impacts to the floodplain are anticipated to be minor and the carrying capacity of the Blanchard River will be maintained.

A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the ODOT District 1 environmental website here.

Written comments regarding the projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected]