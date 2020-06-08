ODOT Seeking Public Comment On Project To Elevate U.S. 224

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a project in the Findlay area in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

ODOT is proposing resurfacing U.S. 224 in Hancock County from State Route 235 to the western edge of the City of Findlay.

As an additional part of the project, Hancock County officials are proposing elevating by 18 inches an 850 foot stretch of U.S. 224 near County Road 223.

Elevating the roadway would lift it out of the floodway and help in ensuring access to the city would be maintained during a flood.

Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2021.

ODOT says work on the project will occur in a regulated floodplain.

Impacts to the floodplain are anticipated to be minor and the carrying capacity of the Blanchard River will be maintained.

A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the ODOT District 1 environmental website.

Written comments regarding the project may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected]