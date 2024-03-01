ODOT Seeking Public Comment On Proposed Projects

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

WYANDOT COUNTY

U.S. 23 resurfacing (PID: 116684)

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing to resurface 3.93 miles of pavement along U.S. 23. Work will begin at the U.S. 23 and State Route 15 interchange just southwest of the village of Carey and will continue northward through the village of Carey ending at the Seneca County line.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures from north of the village of Carey to the Seneca County line. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily in this area. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. No temporary roadway closures are anticipated within the village of Carey.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2025.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/116684

Please provide comments by Friday, March 15, 2024. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Written comments may be submitted via the link provided for each project or mailed to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected]

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.

Media inquiries, please contact: ODOT District 1’s public information office at

[email protected]; 419.999.6803