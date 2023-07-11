ODOT Seeking Public Comment On Resurfacing Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on some upcoming resurfacing projects on U.S. 68, State Route 15 and U.S. 23 in Hancock County and Wyandot County.

ODOT is proposing to resurface the following locations in Hancock and Wyandot counties.

Resurfacing 1.83 miles of U.S. Route 68 (Hancock County) from southeast of the U.S. Route 68 and Lima Avenue interchange on the south side of the city of Findlay to the north end of the U.S. Route 68 and State Route 15 interchange. Construction activities will result in one day ramp closures at the U.S. Route 68 and State Route 15 interchange ramps. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily.

Resurfacing 10.65 miles of State Route 15 (Hancock County) from the south end of the U.S. Route 68 and State Route 15 interchange to the Hancock/Wyandot County line. Construction activities will result in one day ramp closures at the U.S. Route 68 and State Route 15 interchange ramps; and the State Route 15 and State Route 37 interchange ramps. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily.

Resurfacing 3.37 miles of State Route 15 (Wyandot County) from the Hancock/Wyandot County line to just south of the State Route 15/U.S. Route 23 and State Route 103 interchange southwest of the village of Carey. Construction activities will result in one day ramp closures at the State Route 15 and State Route 330 interchange ramps; and the State Route 15/U.S. Route 23 and State Route 103 interchange ramps. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily.

Resurfacing 1.09 miles of U.S. Route 23 in Wyandot County from the State Route 15/U.S. Route 23 and State Route 103 interchange to the U.S. Route 23 and County Road 97 intersection south of the village of Carey. Construction activities will result in one day ramp closures at the State Route 15/U.S. Route 23 and State Route 103 interchange ramps. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily.

Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2025. Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107873

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to [email protected].

Please provide comments by Wednesday, July 26, 2023. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources, and environmental justice issues.

Media inquiries, please contact: ODOT District 1’s public information office at [email protected]; 419.999.6803.