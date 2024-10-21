ODOT Touting National Pedestrian Safety Month

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Since 2009, pedestrian deaths have been on the rise, hitting an all-time high in 2021 with 176 people killed. However, Ohio has recorded a steady decline of 6% in 2022 and 9% in 2023 with 165 and 150 pedestrian deaths, respectively. Through August, pedestrian deaths this year were also down 17% to 84.

Of 150 pedestrian deaths in Ohio last year, 103 occurred after dark. So far this year, there have been 84 pedestrian deaths, 73 of which occurred during dusk, dawn, or nighttime conditions.

“During National Pedestrian Safety Month, we remind drivers about the importance of obeying the speed limit, paying attention to the road ahead, and keeping an eye out for pedestrians,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Those who are walking or biking should also remember that they, too, must follow the rules of the road and watch out for traffic.”

Safety tips for motorists include:

Phone’s down. It’s the law. You can be stopped by law enforcement for violating Ohio’s distracted driving law.

Slow down. During the early morning and evening hours, more time is needed to see pedestrians.

Yield to people walking at intersections and marked crosswalks. Every intersection is a crosswalk whether it is marked or not.

Don’t pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.

Check for people walking when turning.

Safety tips for pedestrians include:

Cross at intersections or in marked crosswalks.

Walk in the opposite direction of traffic where sidewalks aren’t available.

Reflective clothing and lights can make you more visible to motorists.

From 2019 – 2024, the Ohio Department of Transportation has invested more than $440 million directly into projects with a pedestrian or bicycle safety focus.

“The Ohio Department of Transportation has invested record-levels of funding to improve pedestrian safety on our roadways. We’ve also assisted municipalities across the state with funding and technical expertise to make their roadways safer for those who walk and bike,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn.

ODOT has several programs that provide funding for pedestrian safety. The agency also helps local communities create active transportation plans and incorporates active transportation – which includes people walking, bicycling, using strollers, wheelchairs/mobility devices, skateboarding and rollerblading – design standards into many projects.

The Ohio Active Transportation Academy (ATA) provides training, workshops and implementation programs to communities throughout Ohio. It offers active transportation training on projects and policy to help communities reach their active transportation goals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 145 million adults include walking as part of a physically active lifestyle. The CDC also found that physical activity such as walking can help improve overall health and lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, depression, and some cancers.

More than 6 in 10 people walk for transportation purposes, exercise, relaxation, or for other activities.

Walking can also improve local economies and enhance social and community engagement, which can lead to more vibrant, resilient, and livable communities.