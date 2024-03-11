ODOT: Traffic Could Come To A Standstill On Day Of Eclipse

(ONN) – The solar eclipse is less than a month away – on Monday, April 8th.

Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation, says traffic could come to a standstill in parts of Ohio that day.

He says the roads will actually be worse after the eclipse, especially in smaller towns.

“We didn’t build the system to handle tens of thousands of extra people for this one-time event, so you will have a long delay trying to leave the eclipse.”

ODOT officials say they will reduce the number of cones inside construction zones as much as possible leading up to April 8th.

The local Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.