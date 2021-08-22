ODOT Update For The Week Of August 23rd

Construction season continues for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Area construction projects include resurfacing of US 224 from Findlay east to the Seneca County Line. One-lane traffic will be maintained, though delayed.

Finish work on Interstate 75 through Findlay will continue.

Shoulder and berm work will occur on US 30, though traffic should not me effected.

Ohio 698 remains closed for a bridge replacement between Jenera and County Road 313.

State Route 199 between Carey and Upper Sandusky is also closed for a bridge replacement project.

And traffic on US 23 between Fostoria and Carey will be maintained in one lane as a paving project continues.